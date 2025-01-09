Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.40 and last traded at $67.56, with a volume of 137244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

