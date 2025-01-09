Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.89 and traded as high as C$14.72. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 561,033 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.77.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.88.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of C$490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -9.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,600.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Featured Articles

