Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Research Coverage Started at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $129.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In related news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after acquiring an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Vertiv by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

