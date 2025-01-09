Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 9th

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $224.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $55.25.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

