Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 9th

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $224.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $55.25.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Warren Buffett Bets on the Digital Economy With New VeriSign Buy
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Discover 2 Under-the-Radar Aerospace Stocks Set for 2025 Growth
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.