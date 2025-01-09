VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0072 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of CDC stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $762.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,249.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $67.76.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Warren Buffett Bets on the Digital Economy With New VeriSign Buy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Discover 2 Under-the-Radar Aerospace Stocks Set for 2025 Growth
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.