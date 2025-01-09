VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0072 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of CDC stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $762.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,249.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

