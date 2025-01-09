Videndum (LON:VID) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.76), with a volume of 56957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.76).

Several brokerages have issued reports on VID. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.25) price target on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.75 million, a PE ratio of -330.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

