Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.15 ($0.19), with a volume of 50444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £6.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,570.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.09.

Insider Activity at Walker Crips Group

In related news, insider David Gelber bought 811 shares of Walker Crips Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £14,922.40 ($18,445.49). 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

