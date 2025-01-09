Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Unloaded Rep. Laurel M. Lee

Representative Laurel M. Lee (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD). In a filing disclosed on January 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery stock on November 29th.

Representative Laurel M. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 10/21/2024.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 32,849,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,980,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares in the last quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,886,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,868 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Lee

Laurel Lee (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Lee (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) appointed Lee to serve as the Florida Secretary of State on January 28, 2019, after the resignation of Michael Ertel on January 24. Lee resigned on May 16, 2022. Lee was a judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Florida from 2013 to 2019. She was appointed to the court by Gov. Rick Scott (R) in May 2013. She was elected to the position in 2014. Laurel Lee earned undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida. Lee’s career experience includes working as an attorney with Carlton Fields, P.A., an assistant federal public defender and assistant U.S. attorney with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and a law clerk to James S. Moody on the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

