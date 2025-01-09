Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $140.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.84.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $120.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.66. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

