Western Acquisition Ventures Extends Business Combination Deadline to April 11, 2025

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ: WAVSU) recently announced in an 8-K SEC filing that following stockholder approval of the Seventh Amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation on January 8, 2025, it has successfully extended the deadline for the consummation of a business combination. The company has amended its charter to push the deadline from January 11, 2025, to April 11, 2025.
The decision to extend the date of the business combination was made following a virtual special meeting of stockholders held on January 8, 2025. At the Special Meeting, stockholders voted on several proposals, including an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation to extend the business combination deadline to April 11, 2025. The proposal received strong support, with 3,366,951 shares voting in favor, 1,225 shares voting against, and no abstentions or non-votes.
Lastly, a proposal to direct the chairman of the Special Meeting to adjourn to a later date if needed for further solicitation and voting of proxies also garnered significant support.
Upon the completion of the Special Meeting, Western Acquisition Ventures filed the Seventh Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and the necessary documents with the Delaware Secretary of State on January 8, 2025.
Investors and stakeholders are advised to keep an eye on further updates from Western Acquisition Ventures as it progresses towards its extended business combination deadline.
The filing also included the relevant financial statements and exhibits, including the Seventh Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and the Form of Amendment to the Investment Management Trust Agreement. Additionally, an Interactive Data File was embedded within the Inline XBRL document.
James P. McCormick, President and CEO of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp., signed the report on behalf of the company on January 8, 2025.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Western Acquisition Ventures’s 8K filing here.
Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile
Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.
