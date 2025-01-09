Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM) Trading Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 15,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 27,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Western Alaska Minerals Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.72.

Western Alaska Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alaska Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alaska Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.