What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for DNLI FY2026 Earnings?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 522,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 63,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 84,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $465,339.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,954.06. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $247,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,887.60. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,982 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

