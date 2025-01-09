What is Raymond James’ Forecast for Lundin Gold Q1 Earnings?

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUG. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.55.

LUG stock opened at C$31.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.53. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market cap of C$7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$440.77 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%.

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 11,535 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$355,001.16. Company insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

