What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Iris Energy Q3 Earnings?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Iris Energy stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 79,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.