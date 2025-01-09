What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Iris Energy Q3 Earnings?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Iris Energy stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 79,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
