What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Methanex FY2025 Earnings?

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn $4.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.41. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$1.05. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MX. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Methanex Stock Performance

TSE MX opened at C$69.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$49.21 and a 1-year high of C$74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 7,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total transaction of C$504,818.52. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

