What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:LIF FY2024 Earnings?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s FY2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$28.48 and a twelve month high of C$33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.27.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.

