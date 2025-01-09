Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 11597286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £596,486.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.46.

About Wishbone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.