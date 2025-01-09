Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 2,553,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,382,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £596,486.80, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.46.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

