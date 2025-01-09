Xai (XAI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $160.55 Million

Xai (XAI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Xai has a total market capitalization of $160.55 million and $98.14 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xai has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93,326.42 or 0.99823537 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,784.22 or 0.99243587 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,532,184,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,698,312 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,532,070,059.3500183 with 1,003,551,494.31326603 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.2153839 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $100,017,745.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

