Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 129,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 350,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

