XYO One Day Volume Reaches $1.84 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $258.16 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00005605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00005086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01957077 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $2,116,615.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.