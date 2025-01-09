YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 1245152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on YPF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

