Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for PAHC Q2 Earnings

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAHC. StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 3.9 %

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $870.00 million, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 192,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 103,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.