Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Trading Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2025

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTAGet Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.13. 1,526,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,424,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Zapata Computing Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zapata Computing stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTAFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Zapata Computing at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

