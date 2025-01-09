Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Network has a market cap of $60.49 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,247.67 or 0.99874337 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,686.25 or 0.99273012 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,412,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,556,413,579 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,412,979.777936 with 69,556,413,579.097936 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.0008763 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $5,416,861.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

