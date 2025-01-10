5,475 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,726,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after acquiring an additional 719,741 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,665,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,787,000 after acquiring an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 341,614 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,263,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

