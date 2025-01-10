Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) dropped 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 557,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 383,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Stock Down 10.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

