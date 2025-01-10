Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $27,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,125.80. The trade was a 82.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $11,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,652.25. This trade represents a 68.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,323,478 shares of company stock worth $86,285,371. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 200.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $65,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

