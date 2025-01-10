agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.75. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.98.

NYSE AGL opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $910.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.53. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, Director Karen Mcloughlin bought 25,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,965.20. This represents a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Mckenzie purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,007.32. The trade was a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $198,100 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 42.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in agilon health by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in agilon health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 72.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 3.3% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 381,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

