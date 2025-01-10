Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $56.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Leerink Partners lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $35.90 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50.

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,395.08. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 210,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,922,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.