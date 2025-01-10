Allison C. Hoffman Sells 3,982 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,982 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $105,961.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 159,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,635.57. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Phreesia Stock Performance
NYSE PHR opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.74. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Phreesia
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Phreesia by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Phreesia by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Phreesia by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 3.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.
