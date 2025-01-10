Analysts Set Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) PT at $42.67

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $108,060.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,262.72. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,538.12. The trade was a 12.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,568 shares of company stock worth $2,380,435. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,194,000 after acquiring an additional 359,083 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 164,036 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,083,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.26.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

