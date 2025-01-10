Analyzing Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease -21.37% -7.04% -2.24% Public Storage 40.54% 34.07% 9.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Net Lease and Public Storage”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $812.62 million 2.10 -$211.91 million ($0.94) -7.88 Public Storage $4.68 billion 11.05 $2.15 billion $9.63 30.66

Volatility and Risk

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Global Net Lease pays out -117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Storage pays out 124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Net Lease and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 2 3 1 2.83 Public Storage 1 6 6 2 2.60

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Public Storage has a consensus price target of $342.07, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Public Storage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Public Storage beats Global Net Lease on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

