Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF) is First International Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

First International Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,321,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,195 shares during the period. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF comprises 21.7% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First International Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.63% of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF worth $66,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:AFIF opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, diversified global portfolio of fixed income instruments. AFIF was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Anfield.

