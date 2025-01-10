AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.380–0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $282.0 million-$288.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.9 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.38)-($0.34) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of ANGO opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $525.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.59.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 83.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

