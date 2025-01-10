argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $725.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $620.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $639.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $617.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.61.

ARGX opened at $649.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.80 and a beta of 0.59. argenx has a 52-week low of $349.86 and a 52-week high of $663.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.56.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that argenx will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 73.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 47.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 413.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

