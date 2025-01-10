Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 416,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,459,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).
Argo Blockchain Trading Up 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.61 million, a PE ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
