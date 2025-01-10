Arhaus’ (ARHS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

ARHS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,059,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,075 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arhaus by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after buying an additional 2,219,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arhaus by 1,808.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 1,859,398 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Arhaus by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 636,691 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

