Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aritzia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.44.
Aritzia Stock Down 0.1 %
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Aritzia
In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$174,800.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,800. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.
