Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Sells $14,535.72 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $14,535.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 450,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,512. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arteris by 67.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Arteris by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

