Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.36 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.80 ($0.16). Approximately 676,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,027,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.64 ($0.17).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.82. The company has a market cap of £80.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of -0.08.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium (formerly “IronRidge Resources”) is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire through to production.

The Company’s flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become West Africa’s first lithium producing mine.

