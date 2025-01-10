Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.36 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.80 ($0.16). Approximately 676,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,027,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.64 ($0.17).
Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.82. The company has a market cap of £80.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of -0.08.
Atlantic Lithium Company Profile
The Company’s flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become West Africa’s first lithium producing mine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic Lithium
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Zymeworks in Focus for Insider Activity: Catalysts Ahead
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Kura Sushi Stock Dips Into a Hot Buying Opportunity
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.