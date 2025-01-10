Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given a C$82.00 Price Target at Accountability Research

Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.92.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.4 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$74.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.49. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$60.68 and a 52 week high of C$80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 74.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.