Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.10. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.98%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $82,342.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,068.40. This trade represents a 30.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 764.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.