Barclays Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $100.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

