Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,889.64. This trade represents a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,674,000 after acquiring an additional 336,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after purchasing an additional 360,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,365,000 after buying an additional 807,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,714,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,751,000 after buying an additional 492,793 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY opened at $66.25 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $73.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

