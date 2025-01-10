Bionano Genomics Announces $10 Million Registered Direct OfferingOn January 3, 2025, Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) disclosed a definitive agreement with institutional investors for a registered direct offering. The offering involves the purch

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Bionano Genomics’s 8K filing here.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

