Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Raised to Hold at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $56.46 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 189.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,026 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 70.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.