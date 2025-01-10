Brokerages Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) PT at $147.31

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

XPO Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. XPO has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in XPO by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

