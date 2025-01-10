Brokers Issue Forecasts for HF Sinclair FY2026 Earnings

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for HF Sinclair in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng expects that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HF Sinclair’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.22. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. The trade was a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

