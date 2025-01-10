Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:TWM FY2026 Earnings

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.66.

TWM stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

